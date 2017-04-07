NEWS

Do you have this Powerball ticket?

Here are the winning numbers

HOLLY SPRINGS, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Somebody in Wake County bought a winning lottery ticket worth $100,000 and still hasn't claimed it.

The Powerball ticket was purchased on Oct. 22 at the Duncan Junction Depot on Highway 42 in Holly Springs.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says the lucky person must take the winning ticket to the Raleigh headquarters by Thursday, April 20 at 5 p.m. or miss out on all that cash.

Store owners Jack and Carol Homan are reminding customers to look over their tickets.

"Check check check," Carol Homan said. "I even took my own advice and checked my purse last night!"

There's also a sign at the front of the store that says, "Who's got the winning $100k ticket?" They've posted a certificate from North Carolina Education Lottery congratulating the winner and they're hoping he or she comes forward in time to cash in.

"Anytime anyone wins any money it can be a dollar, $2, $500, whatever. We always are happy for the customers because it's a good thing," she said.

The winning numbers are 1-28-33-55-56, with the Powerball number 22.

