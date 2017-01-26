NEWS

Scientists inch catastrophic Doomsday Clock closer to midnight

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists inched its Doomsday Clock 30 seconds closer to midnight on Thursday morning.

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Humanity is edging closer and closer to annihilation, scientists say.

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists has moved the minute hand on its Doomsday Clock 30 seconds closer to midnight, which represents the organization's view of the "probability of global catastrophe."

In making the adjustment, the organization cited the growing threat of climate change, heightening tensions between the United States and Russia and nuclear proliferation.

For the last two years, the minute hand has been set at three minutes to midnight, but it now sits two and a half minutes away, the closest designation in nearly three decades.

"Wise public officials should act immediately, guiding humanity away from the brink. If they do not, wise citizens must step forward and lead the way," the organization said in a statement.

The decision to move the clock's time is made by the group's science and security board, in consultation with its board of sponsors, which includes 15 Nobel laureates.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsclimate changenuclear weaponsscienceWashington DC
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Claims He 'Agreed' to Cancel Meeting With Mexican President Next Week After Scrapped Visit
How a President Can Use Orders and Memos and Who Can Stop Them
Mexican President Cancels Meeting With Trump
Mexico's President Says 'I Regret and Reject' Plan for Border Wall
Official: Trump wants to slash EPA workforce, budget
More News
Top Stories
Student believes trash left on car racially-motivated
Person dead in Charlotte officer-involved shooting
Official: Trump wants to slash EPA workforce, budget
Mexican president says he has canceled his trip to DC
Man who hit, killed cyclist near Durham sentenced
Former NC Sen. Kay Hagan moved to Atlanta rehab center
Dentist legally changes name to keep practice on top
Show More
Missing VA mother, 2 kids found 'safe and sound' in NC
House Science chair: Get news from Trump, not media
Suspects use child-like dummy in attempted carjacking
Police chief's Trump Facebook post offensive to NAACP
Shia LaBeouf Arrested at His Anti-Trump Protest
More News
Top Video
Man who hit, killed cyclist near Durham sentenced
Suspects use child-like dummy in attempted carjacking
Program to offer free genetic testing for NC newborns
Study shows students safer, staying in school longer
More Video