Doughnut shop sued over man's fatal allergic reaction

LAFAYETTE, La. --
A Georgia man is suing a Louisiana doughnut shop over claims that his father died of an allergic reaction after eating an apple fritter.

The son's attorneys on Thursday filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dynasty Donuts LLC, a Lafayette company doing business as Rickey Meche's Donut King.

The federal suit claims the business was negligent for selling Brian Allen Sr. an apple fritter without any warning that it was made with walnut flour. The suit says Allen was allergic to walnuts and died after eating the doughnut at his hotel room.

Meche on Saturday denied the allegation and said walnut flour was not used.

The 50-year-old Atlanta man's son - Brian Allen Jr., of Norcross, Georgia - is seeking unspecified damages from the business and its insurer.
