Dozens of Bloods members arrested in North Carolina gang crackdown

(Shutterstock file)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Federal and local law enforcement arrested dozens of gang members in the Charlotte area in a major crackdown operation, WSOC reports.

Authorities said 83 members of the United Blood Nation were taken into custody early Thursday morning by teams of heavily armed agents and officers.


According to WSOC, the alleged gang members have ties to multiple murders, financial crimes, gun charges, and drug charges.


The 163-page indictment is the largest single indictment in the history of the North Carolina Western District. Federal authorities have continued to focus in the Charlotte area to take down large gang operations.

Read more from WSOC here.
