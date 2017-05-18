CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (WTVD) --Federal and local law enforcement arrested dozens of gang members in the Charlotte area in a major crackdown operation, WSOC reports.
Authorities said 83 members of the United Blood Nation were taken into custody early Thursday morning by teams of heavily armed agents and officers.
Here's the indictment charging 83 alleged members of United Blood Nation gang after overnight roundup. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/VtSLnv3JHo— Blake Hanson (@BlakeWSOC9) May 18, 2017
According to WSOC, the alleged gang members have ties to multiple murders, financial crimes, gun charges, and drug charges.
NEW: Here's a graphic with details on the operation. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/r1wFgwfc6B— Blake Hanson (@BlakeWSOC9) May 18, 2017
The 163-page indictment is the largest single indictment in the history of the North Carolina Western District. Federal authorities have continued to focus in the Charlotte area to take down large gang operations.
