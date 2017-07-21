NEWS

Dozens search for woman shot, missing in Cumberland County

Police are looking for Heather Carter, who they say was ambushed by her ex-husband.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police told ABC11 that 75 people, including officers with the Hope Mills Police Department searched a wooded area off Camden Road for a missing woman, but had to call it off because of the heat.

Police said a tip led them to search for Heather Carter in that area.

They said they believe the 28-year-old woman was ambushed by
her ex-husband, Jimmy Lee Proffitt on July 12.

Investigators say Proffitt lured Carter and a female friend to a shopping center on Hope Mills Road, shot Carter multiple times
then kidnapped her.

Detectives later found Carter's blood inside her ex-husband's green Cadillac.

Proffitt is charged with attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping and list of other charges.

But detectives say he is not talking.

On Wednesday, Carter's father, and the police appealed for the public's help to find the missing woman.

Proffitt is jailed under a $1 million bond. Anyone with information on Carter's whereabouts is ask to call Fayetteville Police or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Related Topics:
newsarrestshootingmissing womanwoman shotfayetteville newsFayetteville
