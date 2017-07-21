Fayetteville Police told ABC11 that 75 people, including officers with the Hope Mills Police Department searched a wooded area off Camden Road for a missing woman, but had to call it off because of the heat.Police said a tip led them to search for Heather Carter in that area.They said they believe the 28-year-old woman was ambushed byher ex-husband, Jimmy Lee Proffitt on July 12.Investigators say Proffitt lured Carter and a female friend to a shopping center on Hope Mills Road, shot Carter multiple timesthen kidnapped her.Detectives later found Carter's blood inside her ex-husband's green Cadillac.Proffitt is charged with attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping and list of other charges.But detectives say he is not talking.On Wednesday, Cto find the missing woman.Proffitt is jailed under a $1 million bond. Anyone with information on Carter's whereabouts is ask to call Fayetteville Police or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visitingand completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.