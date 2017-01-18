NEWS

Driver crashes into two houses in southeast Raleigh
The car knocked a big chunk out of one home.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Police are investigating after a driver lost control and slammed into two southeast Raleigh homes.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 33-hundred block of Marshlane Way north of Rock Quarry Road.

It happened on Marshlane Way. (WTVD photo/Jim Schumacher)


Witnesses said it appeared the woman driving suffered some sort of medical emergency before she lost control.

Her car hit a car parked in a driveway in addition to the two homes. Both homes were occupied at the time, but no one inside was hurt.

The woman was taken to the hospital.


