Driver critically hurt in Fayetteville fiery crash

Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating a crash that critically injured a driver late Thursday night.It happened on Pamalee Drive near Van Buren Avenue.Police said the driver was going down the wrong side of the street and ran into about seven cars before crashing into a utility pole and a storage shed.His pickup truck then burst into flames.Firefighters had to douse the flames before they could get the driver out of the truck, according to police.The unidentified man in his 50s was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center before being helicoptered to the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Hospitals, in Chapel Hill. His condition is unknown at this time.It is unclear if anyone else was injured.