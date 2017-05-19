NEWS

Driver critically hurt in Fayetteville wrong-way crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A driver was critically hurt overnight in wrong-way crash in Fayetteville (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating a wrong-way crash that critically injured a driver late Thursday night.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It happened on Pamalee Drive near Van Buren Avenue.

Police said the driver was going down the wrong side of the street and ran into about seven cars before crashing into a storage shed.

His car then burst into flames.

The unidentified man was flown to Chapel Hill with burns.

It is unclear if anyone else was injured.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscrashFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Swedish prosecutor drops rape investigation of Assange
President Trump to embark on first foreign trip as president
Pence maintains he was unaware of Flynn's lobbying ties during transition
Yale dean placed on leave after calling people 'white trash' on Yelp
More News
Top Stories
Swedish prosecutor drops rape investigation of Assange
Pastors urge Wake Schools to rethink Sunday graduations
Raleigh task force votes on Airbnb regulation
Durham man racing to marry fiancé before she's deported
At White House, Fayetteville mayor talks policy, funding
Your devices are listening, and saving...
Greenville toddler rescued from hot car as mom shopped
Show More
Mebane man accused of threatening judge on social media
Police: North Carolina woman hit boyfriend with car
Dozens of Bloods members arrested in NC gang crackdown
1 killed, 22 hurt after driver plows car into NYC crowd
Fayetteville road reopens hours after truck hits pole
More News
Top Video
Pastors urge Wake Schools to rethink Sunday graduations
Durham man racing to marry fiancé before she's deported
Swofford brags on conference success at ACC meetings
Your devices are listening, and saving...
More Video