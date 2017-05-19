Driver critically hurt in Fayetteville wrong-way crash

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating a wrong-way crash that critically injured a driver late Thursday night.
It happened on Pamalee Drive near Van Buren Avenue.
Police said the driver was going down the wrong side of the street and ran into about seven cars before crashing into a storage shed.
His car then burst into flames.
The unidentified man was flown to Chapel Hill with burns.
It is unclear if anyone else was injured.
