Driver hits DPD sergeant's car, tries to flee

A Durham Police Department sergeant was the victim of a hit-and-run on Sunday morning on her way to work.The sergeant, whose name has not been released, was in her own car when another driver hit her between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.It happened on Roxboro Road and Monk Road.The driver of the car fled. A Durham County Sheriff's Department deputy witnessed the accident and stopped the suspect.The driver was taken into custody.The DPD sergeant sustained minor injuries.