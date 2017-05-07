NEWS

Driver hits DPD sergeant's car, tries to flee

(Shutterstock)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Durham Police Department sergeant was the victim of a hit-and-run on Sunday morning on her way to work.

The sergeant, whose name has not been released, was in her own car when another driver hit her between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

It happened on Roxboro Road and Monk Road.

The driver of the car fled. A Durham County Sheriff's Department deputy witnessed the accident and stopped the suspect.

The driver was taken into custody.

The DPD sergeant sustained minor injuries.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newshit and rundurham policearrestDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
82 freed Nigerian schoolgirls arrive in nation's capital
Man pulls gun on Durham officer, leads police on chase
French choose new president; vote to affect all Europe
Henderson man shot to death
More News
Top Stories
Man pulls gun on Durham officer, leads police on chase
Troopers investigating fatal accident in Wake County
Dog missing after fatal I-95 crash found safe
Henderson man shot to death
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
SC 8-year-old girl missing after mother found dead
Police: Man killed after Goldsboro crash, shooting
Show More
Parts of NC mountains see rare May snowfall
Girl pries gator's mouth open after it bites her leg
French choose new president; vote to affect all Europe
Wildfire spreads in Georgia, forces evacuations
82 freed Chibok schoolgirls arrive in Nigeria's capital
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos