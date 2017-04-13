NEWS

Driver hits Raleigh police car as officer investigates separate DWI crash

A drunk driver crashed into a Raleigh Police car (Courtesy: Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man is facing charges after he slammed into a Raleigh police car as an officer investigated a separate DWI crash on Interstate 40 Wednesday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. along the eastbound lanes of I-40 near exit 295 for Gorman Street.

The incident started when a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Deanthony Greene crashed into a guardrail. The wreckage blocked two left lanes of the interstate.

Deanthony Greene



As the officer investigated, another vehicle hit the back of his patrol car.

Authorities charged that driver, 23-year-old Nikolas Rose, with DWI.

The officer was not injured.

Greene was also charged with DWI in the first crash.

