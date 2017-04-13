Deanthony Greene

A man is facing charges after he slammed into a Raleigh police car as an officer investigated a separate DWI crash on Interstate 40 Wednesday night.It happened around 11 p.m. along the eastbound lanes of I-40 near exit 295 for Gorman Street.The incident started when a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Deanthony Greene crashed into a guardrail. The wreckage blocked two left lanes of the interstate.As the officer investigated, another vehicle hit the back of his patrol car.Authorities charged that driver, 23-year-old Nikolas Rose, with DWI.The officer was not injured.Greene was also charged with DWI in the first crash.