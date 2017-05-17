Driver in April U-turn crash on I-40 near Benson dies

A woman who caused a fiery crash on Interstate 40 in Johnston County last month has died from her injuries.Authorities say that in April, 32-year-old Angela Jones was driving eastbound on I-40 near Benson when she made an illegal U-turn across a median into westbound traffic, causing a four-vehicle pile-up.In the crash, Jones' Nissan burst into flames after she apparently slowed to turn through the median, was hit by the car behind her and was launched into oncoming traffic.Jones' 11-year-old son Isaiah was killed in the crash. Jones and her 9-year-old son Daniel were taken to the hospital.Daniel has since been released.UNC Hospital officials said Wednesday that Jones recently died from her injuries.A passenger in another car, Lynn Brundidge, 48, wason a shattered thigh bone. She also suffered other broken bones.