Driver injured after sideswiping car in Raleigh

The crash happened on Poole Road near Barwell Road in Raleigh (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Highway Patrol says a driver crashed into another car early Tuesday morning after she fell asleep at the wheel.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Poole Road near Barwell Road.

Troopers say the woman sideswiped another car, causing one of the vehicles to overturn onto its side.

The woman was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

It is unclear if the other driver was injured.

The unidentified woman faces driving left of center charges, according to authorities.

