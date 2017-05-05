Driver killed in early morning Fayetteville crash

TRAFFIC FATALITY Cliffdale Rd at Prestige Blvd. Cliffdale Road is closed in both directions and the intersection is closed in all directions pic.twitter.com/cmy9CN4XYI — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) May 5, 2017

Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating a crash that killed a driver early Friday morning.It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cliffdale Road and Prestige Boulevard.Police say the driver of a Buick Lesabre was making a left turn on to Cliffdale Road at the same time a Cadillac Escalade was going through the intersection, and the two cars collided.The driver of the Buick died in the crash. Authorities have not released the driver's name.The driver of the Cadillac suffered some injuries that were treated at the scene.Cliffdale Road is currently closed between Rim Road and Winward Cove as authorities continue to investigate the fatal crash.Drivers going along Cliffdale Road are urged to use South Reilly Road and Rim Road as an alternate route until the roadway is reopened around 6 a.m.Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visitingand completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).