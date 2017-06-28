Two people were rescued from a partially submerged car in Durham after the driver hit a tree and then went into a pond Wednesday afternoon.Durham police say the driver was trying to make a turn into the library parking lot on South Alston Avenue when she swerved, hit a tree and drove into a pond.The driver and her pregnant passenger were trapped in the vehicle, which was partially submerged. Three Durham police officers and a person riding along with one of the officers dove in the water and pulled the two people out.Both occupants were checked by EMS at the scene and the pregnant passenger was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.