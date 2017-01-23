Driver rescued from mangled Moore County wreckage

Crews pulled a driver from a mangled car hours after it crash in Moore County late Sunday.Authorities said the man behind the wheel went about a quarter of a mile into the woods off US-1 near Crains Creek Road before hitting a tree.The crash went unnoticed for hours before someone driving by noticed debris in the road and discovered the wreckage.The driver was not seriously hurt.ABC11 has learned that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.Further details surrounding the incident have not been released.