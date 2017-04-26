Authorities in Durham are searching for the driver who hit and killed an elderly man late Tuesday night.It happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Fayetteville Street, just north of Cook Road in front of the Caroco gas station.Police said a 72-year-old man was struck by a black 2007-2011 model Toyota Avalon that was going south along the roadway. The driver fled the scene after the incident.The victim's name has not been released.Authorities said the vehicle is likely missing the center Toyota emblem from the grill, as well as the black plastic surround for the passenger side fog light. It also may have a broken windshield.Police said it also appeared as if the vehicle had transparent black plastic rain guards that covered the side windows, and may be missing one guards over the front passenger window or it is likely damaged.There is no description of the driver at this time.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.