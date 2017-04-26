  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NEWS

Driver sought after elderly man killed in Durham hit-and-run

EMBED </>More News Videos

Durham police searching for driver who hit and killed a 72-year-old man late Tuesday night (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina --
Authorities in Durham are searching for the driver who hit and killed an elderly man late Tuesday night.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Fayetteville Street, just north of Cook Road in front of the Caroco gas station.

Police said a 72-year-old man was struck by a black 2007-2011 model Toyota Avalon that was going south along the roadway. The driver fled the scene after the incident.

The victim's name has not been released.

Authorities said the vehicle is likely missing the center Toyota emblem from the grill, as well as the black plastic surround for the passenger side fog light. It also may have a broken windshield.

Police said it also appeared as if the vehicle had transparent black plastic rain guards that covered the side windows, and may be missing one guards over the front passenger window or it is likely damaged.

There is no description of the driver at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitiespedestrian struckDurham
Load Comments
NEWS
Federal judge rules Trump cannot punish sanctuary cities by withholding funds
Wanted man in more hot water after Fayetteville chase, crash
Despite vaccination success, US still faces outbreaks
White House set to unveil tax reform blueprint
More News
Top Stories
Flooding Emergency: Watching, waiting for water to fall
Threat of dam breach has Wake County homes at risk
White House set to unveil tax reform blueprint
NC Senate passes HB13 compromise to lower K-3 class sizes
Body found in Neuse River near Smithfield
Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend killing her dog
Show More
YMCA coming to downtown Raleigh
Durham man force out of home following recent fire
Rainfall floods Durham roads, Old Farm neighborhood
How much rain did the Triangle see?
Wanted man in more hot water after Fayetteville chase, crash
More News
Top Video
Threat of dam breach has Wake County homes at risk
Flooding Emergency: Watching, waiting for water to fall
NC Senate OKs revised HB13; Class-size changes pushed to 2018
YMCA coming to downtown Raleigh
More Video