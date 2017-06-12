Driver sought after man killed in Wilson hit-and-run

Authorities in Wilson are investigating a hit-and-run after a man was fatally struck by a vehicle early Monday morning.It happened around 5:14 a.m. at 2421 US-301 Hwy S.Officials said the unidentified man was found in the roadway by passing drivers after he was struck by a vehicle.They began doing CPR before EMS arrived. Emergency crews later determined the victim died at the scene.The Wilson Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Wilson Police Department at (252) 399-2323 or CrimeStoppers at (252) 243-2255.