NEWS

Drugs found inside Cookie Monster doll

This undated photo provided by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, shows the Cookie Monster doll discovered by a deputy with two packages of cocaine hidden inside. (Deputy Matthew Cory/Monroe County Sheriff's Office via AP)

MARATHON, Fla. --
A stash of cocaine hidden inside a Cookie Monster doll has landed a Florida man in jail on a drug charge.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday that 39-year-old Camus McNair was arrested after a traffic stop in the Florida Keys involving a car with heavily tinted windows and an obscured license plate.

A deputy smelled marijuana odor after pulling over McNair's car, then searched a backpack in the car and found the Cookie Monster doll. The deputy noticed the doll seemed heavier than it should and a slit had been cut into it.

Authorities say about 11 ounces (312 grams) of cocaine was found inside the doll. McNair was jailed, with bail set at $7,000. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscocainesesame streetFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 dead, one hurt in shooting near Rockwood Park in Durham
Trump to celebrate Bastille Day in Paris, meet with Macron
Car slams into Raleigh home
Video shows brawl that killed 22-year-old American in Greece
More News
Top Stories
1 dead, one hurt in shooting near Rockwood Park in Durham
FBI raids two properties in Raleigh
Veterans help families of Marine plane crash victims
NC police officer charged in pedestrian's death
Heat-related emergencies reported in Wake County
Vodka made in Durham lights up the ESPYs
Governor Cooper announces new NC jobs
Show More
Car slams into Raleigh home
Teen charged in July 4th shooting accused of escape attempt
Woman charged after cats found dead
Woman shot in Cumberland County
ANALYSIS: Why Donald Trump Jr.'s emails change the game on Russia
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos