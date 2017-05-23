NEWS

Duke lecturer arrested at Confederate rally

Rann Baron (Alamance County Sheriff's Office)

ALAMANCE COUNTY (WTVD) --
A lecturer at Duke University was arrested over the weekend during a Confederate Memorial Day rally in Alamance County.

Rann Baron, 36, of Durham was charged with felony assault on a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor injury to personal property, according to thetimesnews.com in Burlington.

The incident happened when a pro-Confederate group, Alamance County Taking Back Alamance County (ACTBAC), clashed with another activist group at a planned rally in Graham on Saturday.

According to authorities, Baron was attempting to destroy a flag reportedly set up earlier in the morning by someone with ACTBAC.

When the sheriff intervened to get the flag back, Baron allegedly struck him with the flagpole, which led to a struggle between other officers and rally members.

A Duke University spokesman confirmed to the Burlington newspaper that Baron was employed at the school, but did not comment on his arrest.

The university's website listed Baron as a lecturer in Duke's math department.

Read more on thetimesnews.com

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsarrestduke universityBurlington
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump asked NSA director to knock down FBI's Russia investigation
ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester bombing
Celebrities react to death of Roger Moore
Children among 22 dead in 'sickening' Manchester attack
'James Bond' star Roger Moore dies after cancer battle
More News
Top Stories
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Flood watch today. 1-3" of additional rain possible
Islamic State group claims responsibility for Manchester terror attack
Ariana Grande reacts to Manchester explosion: 'Broken'
Trump calls out 'evil losers' behind deadly Manchester blast
Actor Sir Roger Moore, best known for playing James Bond, has passed away
Durham Freeway closure postponed
Show More
Raeford trucker charged in death of bicycle rider
Raleigh mayor to host GoRaleigh grand opening
Arrest made in shooting at Raleigh park
Senate plan could make driver's education upfront costs soar
New push to ban Confederate apparel in Orange Co. schools
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Fuel tanker flips in crash south of Clayton
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fiery crash closes I-95
More Photos