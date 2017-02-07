NEWS

Dumbbell and crowbar used in attempted burglary at Texas bank

You'll never believe what two burglary suspects are accused of using in an attempted bank robbery

HOUSTON, Texas --
Police in Texas arrested two men after they attempted to break into a bank safe with a dumbbell and crowbar.

It happened at a Chase bank on the Houston's north side early Tuesday morning.

Police say the men used a workout dumbbell to break the side window of the bank. They were able to get inside and went for the bank safe, attempting to crack it open with a crowbar and a 10-pound dumbbell.

Police say the men tried to hide in the bank when officers arrived, but they were eventually found and arrested.
Related Topics:
newscrimeburglarybank
