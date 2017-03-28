Durham Bulls announce food specials for 2017 season

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Brush off your ball caps and oil up your gloves, because opening day for the Durham Bulls is just two weeks away!
This season, when you get taken out to the ball game, at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park, you'll have a lot more than just peanuts and Cracker Jack's to choose from.
"Food is a huge part of the game day experience, and this season we wanted to take the next step in assuring our fans have a variety of food to choose from each time they come to the DBAP," Bulls General Manager Mike Birling said. "Our team has created a number of unique, creative, and savory delicacies, and we can't wait for our fans to enjoy them."
Tuesday, the Bulls announced eight new snack items for you to enjoy while you "root, root, root" for the home team.
During each homestand of the 2017 season, you'll get to try out a different delicacy created by Bull City Hospitality exclusively for the park.
For the first time, fans can pick one of three items to be served at the first homestand of the season, which begins April 10, and it's going to be difficult to choose just one.
Whether it's the Chili Mac, Brat Burgers, Tater Tot Waffles, or Blue Munster Burgers, you'll hit a homerun.
The two items not selected will be served later in the season, voting ends Friday.
The most popular items from this season will be brought back for the team's final homestand in September.
So, don't forget to bring your appetite when you head to the old ball!
