Durham carjacking and chase ends in standoff

Police parked an armored vehicle in front of the apartment.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man is in Durham police custody after a Tuesday night chase turned into a standoff.

It all began with a carjacking around 11 p.m. that turned into a short chase.

The chase ended on Danube Lane in north Durham where the suspect abandoned the vehicle and went inside an apartment at the Oxford Manor apartments.

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, the standoff ended and the man was seen being taken into custody.

The suspect is seen being led away by police.


Police have not identified him or said what he's charged with.


