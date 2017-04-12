Durham carjacking and chase ends in standoff

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --A man is in Durham police custody after a Tuesday night chase turned into a standoff.
It all began with a carjacking around 11 p.m. that turned into a short chase.
The chase ended on Danube Lane in north Durham where the suspect abandoned the vehicle and went inside an apartment at the Oxford Manor apartments.
Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, the standoff ended and the man was seen being taken into custody.
Police have not identified him or said what he's charged with.
