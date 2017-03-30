Durham County deputy involved in crash

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --A Durham County deputy was involved in a crash in the 2300 block of Holloway Street in Durham Thursday night.
The car left the road and collided with a utility pole.
The front of the cruiser suffered heavy damage.
The deputy was not hurt.
Investigators said the deputy lost traction making a turn and lost control.
The deputy was on duty, but was not responding to a call when the crash happened.
