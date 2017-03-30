NEWS

Durham County deputy involved in crash

The front end of the car was heavily damaged.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Durham County deputy was involved in a crash in the 2300 block of Holloway Street in Durham Thursday night.

The car left the road and collided with a utility pole.

The front of the cruiser suffered heavy damage.

The deputy was not hurt.

Investigators said the deputy lost traction making a turn and lost control.

The deputy was on duty, but was not responding to a call when the crash happened.

