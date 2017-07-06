Durham deputies seek man in two armed robberies

The Durham County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in its search for an unidentified armed robbery suspect considered armed and dangerous.The suspect is linked to two armed robberies this week.The first one happened Tuesday at Frisky Business off Highway 70 in Durham. Investigators said the man held an employee at gunpoint.The second incident happened about 6 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Family Dollar off Highway 70 near Marley Drive in Durham.No injuries were reported at either crime scenes.Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man in the surveillance image below is urged to contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers offers a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in felony crimes only.The public can submit anonymous crime tips at