  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
NEWS

Durham deputies seek man in two armed robberies

This unidentified armed robbery suspect in the surveillance image is considered armed and dangerous. (Durham County Sheriff's Office)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in its search for an unidentified armed robbery suspect considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect is linked to two armed robberies this week.

The first one happened Tuesday at Frisky Business off Highway 70 in Durham. Investigators said the man held an employee at gunpoint.

The second incident happened about 6 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Family Dollar off Highway 70 near Marley Drive in Durham.

No injuries were reported at either crime scenes.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the man in the surveillance image below is urged to contact the Durham County Sheriff's Office at (919) 560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers offers a cash reward for information leading to an arrest in felony crimes only.

The public can submit anonymous crime tips at crimetip@durhamsheriff.org.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsarmed robberydurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump, Putin set for high-stakes 1st meeting
Second suspect charged in deadly Raleigh July 4 shooting
Sen. Lankford: Trump needs to 'apply pain' to Putin regime to deter from meddling
Russian reporter: Russians seeking 'normalcy' out of Putin-Trump meeting
More News
Top Stories
Second suspect charged in deadly Raleigh July 4 shooting
I-Team: Where do guns used in NC crimes come from?
Card 'skimmers' removed from gas station near Jordan Lake
Man charged with murder in Fayetteville shooting
Aggressive foxes bite people in Raleigh
Surveillance image released of armed Durham suspect
Durham bus driver charged in pedestrian death
Show More
Man allegedly stole tarp to make homemade slip-n-slide
Sheriff: NC sex offender kidnaps, molests 1-year-old
Goldsboro woman arrested in Ruby Tuesday break-in, theft
Arrest made in fatal shooting after Raleigh fireworks
Woman allegedly chews on meth bag found in her body
More News
Photos
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
More Photos