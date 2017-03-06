NEWS

Durham man charged in shooting of brother

Josiah Browning (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Durham man has been arrested in the shooting of his older brother during the weekend.

Durham Police said Josiah Browning, 18, was arrested Monday in Chapel Hill.

The two were arguing Sunday night on Avon Lake Drive, police said, when Browning allegedly fired a shot and struck his 24-year-old brother in the upper thigh. The brother was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Browning is charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Investigator Garth at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29313 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

