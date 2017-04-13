Durham man charged with murder after shooting victim dies

A 20-year-old Durham man charged in a March shooting and robbery is now facing a murder charge after one of his victims died.Police say Jemar Sherray Beulah Jr. shot a 51-year-old man and his elderly mother during a March 20 robbery and auto theft. The woman, Esther Mae Leak, 79, has died from her injuries, Durham Police announced Thursday.Beulah is being charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The warrants were served on Beulah at the Durham County Jail, where he has been held since March 21.It happened about 1:50 a.m. in the 300 block of Burnette Street. Beulah took off in a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze.Just after 1 p.m. the next day, police spotted the stolen car on Burnette Street and tried to pull it over. The driver took off and eventually lost control on Dearborn Drive and crashed into a tree. The car then caught fire.Beulah was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Two women in the vehicle were also treated for minor injuries and later released by authorities.Beulah was originally charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, one count of larceny of a motor vehicle, one count of felony fleeing to elude law enforcement officials, one count of aggressive driving and one count of reckless driving. He was also arrested on an obtaining property by false pretense charge for allegedly pawning tools that did not belong to him on February 16.