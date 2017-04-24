NEWS

Durham man dead, 2 others hurt in crash at I-40/85 split

ORANGE, COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has identified a man killed in a crash Sunday evening near the I-40/I-85 split in Orange County.

On Monday, troopers said Cameron Bass of Durham was a front-seat passenger in a Ford Explorer headed north that lost control on the wet highway.

The SUV overturned and Bass, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. Bass, of the 3200 block of Duke Homestead Road, was declared dead at the scene.

On Sunday, troopers said Bass was the driver, but have since corrected that information.

The driver of the Explorer was Hailey Brown, 21, of Hillsborough. Brown, along with a rear-seat passenger, Anthony Coley, of Mebane, were wearing seatbelts, troopers said.

Brown and Coley were taken to Duke Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said it's not yet known whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

Charges may be pending, the Highway Patrol said.

