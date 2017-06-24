DURHAM POLICE

Durham man flashes woman on American Tobacco Trail

DURHAM (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department is searching for the man accused of exposing himself to a woman Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on the American Tobacco Trail near East Alton Street.

Officers said a female reported that she was sitting down drinking water when a tall, dark-skinned black male, wearing no shirt and black shorts, approached her.

The man, described as having a "kind face" had short hair and a large tattoo on his chest.

Police said the suspect asked the victim how she was doing, and if she needed any help with the groceries she was carrying.

The victim told him she didn't need any help and the man left.

The victim said she encountered the man 20 minutes later. This time the man asked for a drink while at the same time exposing himself to the victim.

The suspect then fled north on the trail in the direction of South Roxboro Street.

The female said she recognized the suspect as someone she's seen on the trail before.

The man in this incident does not share the same description as the suspect from the indecent exposure that occurred Wednesday's on the rrail near West Enterprise Street.

READ MORE: MAN FLASHES MOTHER AND CHILDREN ON AMERICAN TOBACCO TRAIL IN DURHAM

The Durham Police Department suggest the public should follow these safety tips:

  • Be aware of your surroundings

  • Call 911 to report any suspicious activities

  • Do not walk alone

  • Try to remain in well-lit areas

  • Trust your instincts

  • Do not walk/run with earbuds or headphones

  • Bring a cell phone


Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
