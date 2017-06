A Durham man has died after police say he crashed an all-terrain vehicle while fleeing.State highway patrol Sgt. Michael Stuartthat 26-year-old Denzel Kewon Poole died from his injuries Wednesday evening.Dispatchers received a complaint shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday that an ATV was traveling east on Interstate 40/85. A short time later, an Alamance County-based trooper saw a man driving an ATV at 83 mph on the interstate between Haw River and Mebane.The trooper tried to stop the ATV for speeding. The driver, later identified as Poole, led him on a chase.Poole exited the interstate onto state highway 119 and traveled south before running off the road and striking a utility pole. He was pronounced dead on scene.