NEWS

Durham man on ATV dies after leading troopers on chase near Mebane

Denzel Kewon Poole (image courtesy Durham County Sheriff's Office)

MEBANE, North Carolina --
A Durham man has died after police say he crashed an all-terrain vehicle while fleeing.

State highway patrol Sgt. Michael Stuart told the Times-News of Burlington that 26-year-old Denzel Kewon Poole died from his injuries Wednesday evening.

Dispatchers received a complaint shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday that an ATV was traveling east on Interstate 40/85. A short time later, an Alamance County-based trooper saw a man driving an ATV at 83 mph on the interstate between Haw River and Mebane.

The trooper tried to stop the ATV for speeding. The driver, later identified as Poole, led him on a chase.

Poole exited the interstate onto state highway 119 and traveled south before running off the road and striking a utility pole. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscrashpolice chaseDurhamMebane
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Johnny Depp: 'When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?'
Dashcam video from police shooting of Philando Castile released
Virginia man charged with espionage
Solar border wall was 'my idea,' Trump says
More News
Top Stories
Car-theft crimes on the uptick in Knightdale
Johnny Depp: 'When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?'
Showers today - chance lingers for Saturday
Raleigh activists push back against GOP healthcare plan
I-40/I-540 closure will affect traffic through July 4
NBA Draft: UNC's Jackson, Duke's Giles now teammates
Retiring Raleigh bus driver gets heartfelt sendoff
Show More
Student-loan servicers under fire from public servants
North Carolina passes $23 billion budget
What's next for the Senate health care bill?
NC state senator calls out 'jihad media' in Twitter rant
Senate agrees driver's ed should include police stops
More News
Photos
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
More Photos