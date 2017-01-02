Durham MetroPCS stores targeted in rash of robberies

Surveillance photos from a robbery at a MetroPCS on Nov.7 in the 2000 block of North Pointe Drive

At least four MetroPCS stores have been targets during a recent rash of robberies that has the attention of Durham police.The most recent incident happened Dec. 30 on S. Alston Ave. Police said the armed suspect ran away with about $250 in cash from the register.On Nov. 7, a suspect was caught on camera robbing a MetroPCS on North Pointe Drive. Two weeks after police shared the suspect's photo, the store was robbed again by two armed men.Two other locations were hit as well. On Dec. 5, a store on Guess Road was held up, and another on Chapel Hill Road was robbed on Dec. 29.Police have not said if the robberies or suspects are connected. It's not clear why the MetroPCS stores are being targeted.The Durham Police Robbery Task Force is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.