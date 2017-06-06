Durham mom claims she knows who killed her 7-year-old son

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2066519" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 7-year-old boy is dead after he was shot inside of a car Sunday evening.

A Durham mother is still coping with the loss of her son just days after he was shot to death.Felica Parker lost her 7-year-old son, Kamari Munerlyn Sunday night after a gunman opened fire on their SUV.The pair, along with eight others, were on their way back from a pool party... A day that was supposed to be filled with smiles and great memories ended in tragedy."My (expletive) baby is gone," Parker cried. "He gone... My whole family is hurt by this. This is wrong. It's just wrong."The last few days have been filled with anger and heartbreak for the mother, especially because she claims she knows who is responsible for Kamari's death."Yes, I know who did it," she said.Parker said she curses the person who took her son's life.However, the family fears speaking out because of possible retaliation. They think the incident was gang related."I'm not going to say no names," Parker said. "God gonna to handle it. The police gonna handle it."While investigators believe the incident was not a random act, they haven't released any official information supporting Parker's claims.Parker said she isn't sure why her family was targeted; however, others speculate that her boyfriend was the real target."I've been through a lot," she said. "I've always been targeted."Parker claims she's a victim of three shootings that have occurred since 2016, one of those attacks happened on the night of January 29, 2016.Parker didn't want to go in detail; however, Durham police confirmed the January attack, adding that just two months ago bullets were fired at Parker's vehicle.The revelation is drawing criticism from the public and questions around Kamari's safety in Parker's care."I love my son," Parker said. "He was well taken care of when he was here."The family plans to honor Kamari with a candlelight vigil Thursday night.The memorial will take place on the corner of Guess Road near Tokyo Express at 8 p.m.