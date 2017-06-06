NEWS

"I know exactly who did it," mother of murdered 7-year-old speaks out

Kamari Munerlyn was 7 years old.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Durham mother is still coping with the loss of her son just days after he was shot to death.

Felica Parker lost her 7-year-old son, Kamari Munerlyn Sunday night after a gunman opened fire on their SUV.

The pair, along with eight others, were on their way back from a pool party... A day that was supposed to be filled with smiles and great memories ended in tragedy.

The last few days have been very emotional for the mother, especially because she claims she knows who is responsible for Kamari's death.

"Yes, I know who did it," she said.

Parker said she curses the person who took her son's life.

However, the family fears speaking out because of possible retaliation. They think the incident was gang related.

"I'm not going to say no names," Parker said. "God gonna to handle it. The police gonna handle it."

While investigators believe the incident was not a random act, they haven't released any official information supporting Parker's claims.

A 7-year-old boy is dead after he was shot inside of a car Sunday evening.



Parker said she isn't sure why her family was targeted; however, others speculate that her boyfriend was the real target.

The family plans to honor Kamari with a candlelight vigil Thursday night.

The memorial will take place on the corner of Guess Road near Tokyo Express at 8 p.m.
