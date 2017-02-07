Durham mom terrified by aggressive driver

The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a mother with two children in her car was terrified by an aggressive driver.Kim Swanson said it happened on Guess Road."All of a sudden I see a dark sedan swoop by me in the turn lanes and then cut in front of me and slam on his brakes," she recalled.Swanson said it happened around 9 a.m. as she drove in the left turn lane approaching Rose of Sharon Road."I had to slam my brakes on, so I don't rear-end him. He does it two more times," said Swanson.Then the driver became even more aggressive."The last time he did it, he stopped his car in the middle of Guess Road right before Horton and started to get out. And I said, 'Oh no!' So I turn on my blinker. I started to go around him, but there were cars flying by me. And I guess he saw that I was trying to get around him. So he jumped back into his car and he got into the right lane," she said.She turned left on Horton as he turned right. Still frightened, she called the police non-emergency number. Now, Durham County deputies are investigating.Swanson was one of several eyewitnesses who posted about the driver on social media sites."We were okay, but definitely a little shaken and angry that somebody put my kids safety at risk," she said.Deputies say anyone who encounters the man should call 911 and report it.