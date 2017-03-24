TROUBLESHOOTER

Durham neighborhood concerned over growing sinkhole

Thomas Parrish shows Diane Wilson the sinkhole in his Durham neighborhood

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Durham neighborhood is concerned about a small sinkhole that continues to grow.

Thomas Parrish says he first noticed the hole this past summer.

"A pipe burst and water was coming up and filled the ground up and went all down the street," Thomas recalled.

Thomas walks by the growing hole every day. He worries about the safety of others, especially children.



"I seen the kids, kids playing in the hole," Thomas explained. "I was like 'Don't, that's dangerous!' So I called the police."

After he called the police, Thomas said officers put caution tape around the hole. He still didn't think it was safe enough.

"I went downtown and the city said it wasn't their problem. I talked to housing authority and they said it wasn't their problem. It's just dirt that needs to be put in this hole."

Eventually, orange fencing was put up around the hole to prevent children from playing near it. Still, the hole just kept growing. Thomas decided to reach out to me.

I got in touch with the city and a representative said that the hole is on Durham Housing Authority's property and DHA is are aware of it.

"Because it is on private property, not city property, it is their responsibility," a DHA representative explained. "The City, as a courtesy to DHA, videotaped the line after getting permission, since it was on private property to determine how much of the line had failed. This was just before Christmas."

A representative from the DHA said officials are working to get this resolved as quickly as possible and that they had to get contractors to visit the site to obtain estimates on repairing the broken pipe and filling the hole.

It took some time, but the hole is finally filled and DHA has fixed the water pipe issue. Thomas is happy his neighborhood is no longer burdened with this dangerous eyesore.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newssinkholetroubleshooterDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TROUBLESHOOTER
Is your kid's identity at risk?
You're never too young to have your identity stolen
Troubleshooter helps woman who bought faulty computer
Raleigh event focuses on scam prevention
More troubleshooter
NEWS
Man arrested in murder of Spring Lake mother of two
'Pizzagate' gunman pleads guilty to two charges
Ryan pulls 'fundamentally flawed' GOP health care bill
100+ residents still homeless after downtown Raleigh fire
More News
Top Stories
House Republicans, short of votes, withdraw health care bill
NC Insurance Commissioner: Auto rate increase unwarranted
100+ residents still homeless after downtown Raleigh fire
Wake County man surprises girlfriend with WWE proposal
Police looking for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect
Orange County residents: Don't put flouride in water
Did confusing signs cause deadly wrong-way crash?
Show More
NC jewelry store receives push back over billboard
Man injured in downtown Raleigh shooting
Is your kid's identity at risk?
National Guard heroes honored in Raleigh
Suspect calls news station during high-speed chase
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
More Photos