Durham Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the December armed robbery of a convenience store.Christopher Mandy-Lasalle Holder, 33, was arrested Friday at an apartment on Wiggins Street. He was wanted in the December 27 robbery of Trinity Food Mart at 402 E. Trinity Ave.Holder was placed in Durham County Jail under a $250,000 bond on the robbery charge. He was given an additional $250,000 bond for other charges unrelated to the robbery.Holder was also wanted on charges of breaking and entering, larceny, conspiracy, possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to return a rental vehicle.