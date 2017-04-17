NEWS

Durham Police arrest man wanted in December armed robbery

Christopher Holder (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham Police have arrested a suspect wanted in the December armed robbery of a convenience store.

Christopher Mandy-Lasalle Holder, 33, was arrested Friday at an apartment on Wiggins Street. He was wanted in the December 27 robbery of Trinity Food Mart at 402 E. Trinity Ave.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Holder was placed in Durham County Jail under a $250,000 bond on the robbery charge. He was given an additional $250,000 bond for other charges unrelated to the robbery.

Holder was also wanted on charges of breaking and entering, larceny, conspiracy, possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to return a rental vehicle.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsdurham policearmed robberyDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man hospitalized after shooting in northern Durham
Spicer defends White House policy on visitor logs
What's at stake in North Korea?
What you need to know about the 'mother of all bombs'
Georgia sports agent pleads guilty in UNC football scandal
More News
Top Stories
Georgia sports agent pleads guilty in UNC football scandal
Fayetteville police trying to solve 2011 rape
Police say man murdered and dismembered women
Woman says Asheville man raped her, held her captive for days
Military helicopter crashes in southern Maryland
Stolen ashes reunited with North Carolina family on trip
Family says plumber wanted negative reviews taken down
Show More
Police investigating stabbing at downtown Raleigh bar
Police urge man who posted video of murder to turn self in
Man falls 20 feet at Hanging Rock State Park
Painkiller prescribed for Prince in another name
Bring the umbrella! Storm chances later today
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Boats burned in Kerr Lake marina fire
PHOTOS: Fayetteville's Hop in the Park
PHOTOS: Shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino, California
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
More Photos