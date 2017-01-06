  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
NEWS

Durham police arrest 2 in multiple armed robberies

Johnathon Durell Burton, left and Tyree Edward Mills (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham police investigators arrested two men on Thursday in connection with several crimes in multiple counties.

Durham officers arrested Johnathon Durell Burton, 25, and Tyree Edward Mills, 27, of Durham.

Burton, of Pittsboro, is a suspect in a Jan. 2 armed robbery at the UC Stop at 710 South Alston Ave. The suspect fled the store with cigarettes and cash.

Burton has also been charged with committing armed robberies in Wake and Chatham counties.

Burton is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the UC Stop case.

He was also charged by Durham officers with maintaining a vehicle for the possession or sale of controlled substances, possession of marijuana with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault on a government official.

In addition to the charges from Wake and Chatham counties, he is wanted on a parole violation. He was placed in Durham County Jail without bond.

Mills is facing robbery charges in Wake and Chatham counties. He is being held without bond in the Durham County Jail on fugitive charges from Pennsylvania.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsdurham policearmed robberychatham county newswake county newsdurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
5 Dead, Multiple People Injured in Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
What We Know About Esteban Santiago, Suspect in Fort Lauderdale Attack
Witnesses Describe Screaming, 'Trail of Blood' After Gunman Opened Fire at Airport
President Obama 'Heartbroken' for Victims' Families After Fort Lauderdale Shooting
More News
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of snow
Hourly winter weather forecast
Governor Cooper: Stay off the roads when snow arrives
School, business closings and delays information center
Latest information on road conditions
Gov. Roy Cooper's Inauguration Ball held Friday night
Here's the proper way to salt your driveway and walkways
Show More
Snowstorm won't stop Raleigh couple's wedding
How to drive on snow, ice and get out of a skid
Try these clever car hacks to weather the snow storm
5 dead, 8 hurt in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting
Teacher accused of asking teen for nude photos
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Governor's Inaugural Ball
PHOTOS: Area stores swamped ahead of winter storm
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for January
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
More Photos