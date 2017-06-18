NEWS

Durham police arrest man wanted for numerous robberies

Bloodworth mugshot (Credit:Wake County officials)

Durham police arrest man wanted for numerous robberies
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
news
Load Comments
NEWS
Bank of America to lay off Charlotte employees
Trump's changes to Cuba policy could make travel more difficult
Brother of Syrian refugee victim of London fire shares harrowing account
First lady's parents join Trump on his first-ever Camp David visit
More News
Top Stories
Missing sailors found dead inside Navy destroyer that collided with container ship
Bank of America to lay off Charlotte employees
Family, friends honor NC soldier killed in Afghanistan
One person shot in Cumberland County, authorities say
Crash closes multiple lanes of I-85 southbound
Bombing at Colombia mall kills 3
Homemade quilt holds names of Durham murder victims
Show More
Stephen Furst, Flounder in 'Animal House,' dies at 63
Man dies trying to save teens at Atlantic Beach
Second arrest made in fatal Raleigh shooting
Another police shooting acquittal worries black gun owners
Teen arrested after police say he tried to run over deputy
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
More Photos