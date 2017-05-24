NEWS

Durham police catch woman riding on SUV hood on I-40

The driver stopped on NC-54, at Leigh Farm Road in Durham Wednesday morning. (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A woman was spotted hanging on to the hood of an SUV for miles on Interstate 40 Wednesday morning.

Authorities in Durham confirmed to ABC11 that they got several calls reporting the incident around 4:30 a.m.

Our crew at the scene said it started when two women got into an altercation at the Colonial Grand at Research Park on Stone Lion Drive.

Police said the woman stayed on the hood of the SUV for 9 miles as it drove down the Durham Freeway onto I-40.

The driver finally stopped at the NC-54 exit at Leigh Farm Road.

No one was hurt.

Durham police said the driver will be facing assault with a deadly weapon and traffic charges.

