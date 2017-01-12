Durham Police have charged a man in connection with nine armed robberies during the past month.Marion Lesean Daniels, 36, of Durham was arrested Thursday morning following an armed robbery at Adam & Eve at 6400 Fayetteville Road.An armed suspect entered the business around 10 a.m. and demanded money. Daniels was arrested after officers spotted him on Crooked Creek Parkway. A weapon was recovered.A gun was displayed or implied in the other robberies. The suspect took cash in each case.Daniels has been charged with committing robberies at the following locations:- December 12, 2016 - G&R Tobacco, 4400 North Roxboro St.- December 14, 2016 - Marathon Gas, 3705 North Duke St.- December 15, 2016 - Triangle Mini Mart & Tobacco, 2508 Hillsborough Road- December 17, 2016 - ABC Tobacco, 1517 Glenn School Road- December 17, 2016 - Avondale Mini Mart & Tobacco, 2206 Avondale Drive- January 6, 2017 - Cruizers, 3446 Hillsborough Road- January 7, 2017 - G&R Tobacco, 4400 North Roxboro St.- January 11, 2017 - Triangle Mini Mart & Tobacco, 2508 Hillsborough Road- January 12, 2017 - Adam & Eve, 6400 Fayetteville RoadThe investigation is still ongoing.