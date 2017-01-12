NEWS

Durham Police charge man in 9 armed robberies in last month

Marion Daniels (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham Police have charged a man in connection with nine armed robberies during the past month.

Marion Lesean Daniels, 36, of Durham was arrested Thursday morning following an armed robbery at Adam & Eve at 6400 Fayetteville Road.

An armed suspect entered the business around 10 a.m. and demanded money. Daniels was arrested after officers spotted him on Crooked Creek Parkway. A weapon was recovered.

A gun was displayed or implied in the other robberies. The suspect took cash in each case.

Daniels has been charged with committing robberies at the following locations:

- December 12, 2016 - G&R Tobacco, 4400 North Roxboro St.
- December 14, 2016 - Marathon Gas, 3705 North Duke St.
- December 15, 2016 - Triangle Mini Mart & Tobacco, 2508 Hillsborough Road
- December 17, 2016 - ABC Tobacco, 1517 Glenn School Road
- December 17, 2016 - Avondale Mini Mart & Tobacco, 2206 Avondale Drive
- January 6, 2017 - Cruizers, 3446 Hillsborough Road
- January 7, 2017 - G&R Tobacco, 4400 North Roxboro St.
- January 11, 2017 - Triangle Mini Mart & Tobacco, 2508 Hillsborough Road
- January 12, 2017 - Adam & Eve, 6400 Fayetteville Road

The investigation is still ongoing.

