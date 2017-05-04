  • BREAKING NEWS Tornado Watch issued for southern part of the ABC11 viewing area
Durham Police identify suspect in credit union robbery

Melvin Andrew Williamson (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham police are searching for a man they say is responsible for an April 28 robbery at the State Employees' Credit Union at 3810 Ben Franklin Blvd.

Investigators are trying to find Melvin Andrew Williamson, 50, of Durham. He has been charged with common-law robbery in connection with the SECU incident.

Williamson is also wanted for common-law robbery in Davie County.

A man entered the SECU on April 28 shortly before 10 a.m. and demanded money. No weapon was seen during the robbery.

DURHAM POLICE SEEK SUSPECT IN CREDIT UNION ROBBERY

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator C. Krieger at (919) 560-4582, ext. 29245 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

