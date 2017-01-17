NEWS

Durham Police investigate after 2 Duke students robbed

Durham Police are investigating the armed robbery of two students off campus Tuesday night.

The robbery happened about 7:30 p.m. on Markham Avenue between the BP Gas Station and the car wash.

The suspect, armed with a handgun, was last seen going toward Ninth Street.

Durham Police said there were minor injuries involved.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his mid-20s and wearing a red hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

