Durham police investigate after man shot at apartments

Durham police officers responded to a shooting at Creekstone at RTP apartment homes on Friday.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A man was shot Friday night at an apartment complex in Durham.

Durham police officers responded to the 5000 block of S. Miami Boulevard shortly after 6:15 p.m. and found a man with what they described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

It happened at the Creekstone at RTP apartment complex.

Two suspects fled in a white Chevy truck, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

The case remains under investigation.

