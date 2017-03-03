Durham police investigate after man shot at apartments

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --A man was shot Friday night at an apartment complex in Durham.
Durham police officers responded to the 5000 block of S. Miami Boulevard shortly after 6:15 p.m. and found a man with what they described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.
It happened at the Creekstone at RTP apartment complex.
Two suspects fled in a white Chevy truck, police said.
No other details were immediately available.
The case remains under investigation.
