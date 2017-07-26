NEWS

Durham Police investigate string of pawn-shop robberies

Durham pawn shops on alert after string of robberies. (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham police investigators are investigating a series of pawn shop robberies that happened in July.

Three pawn shops have been robbed by two or three men armed with guns since July 8. Investigators said they believe the robberies may be related.

No injuries have been reported in any of the incidents.



The first one happened July 8 when two armed men entered the Picasso Pawn shop at 5004 NC Highway 55 and stole cash.

Two days later, three men armed with guns entered Friendly Jewelry and Pawn at 2731 Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard and stole money, jewelry and electronics.

On July 24, three armed men entered the National Pawn #1 at 2334 Guess Road and stole money and jewelry.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
