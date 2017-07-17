NEWS

Durham police investigating reported shooting after victim shows up at gas station

Durham police investigating reported shooting after victim shows up at gas station (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Durham are investigating a shooting after an injured person sought help at a Durham gas station early Monday morning.

It happened at a gas station in the 1400 block of S. Miami Boulevard.

ABC11 has learned that the shooting happened after the victim picked up the suspect at a nearby apartment complex.

The suspect then reportedly stole the victim's cell phone and shot them several times.

The victim ended up at the gas station.

Further details surrounding the incident have not been released.

ABC11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

