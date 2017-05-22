NEWS

Durham Police respond to report of man shot

Durham Police respond after a man is shot in the stomach in Durham.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham Police responded to a shooting call Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Fayetteville Street, just south of the Durham Freeway.

Police said it appeared a man may have suffered a small caliber gunshot wound to the belly.

The injury does not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

EMS treated the man at a small strip shopping center, then transported him to a hospital.

There's no information on possible suspects.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
