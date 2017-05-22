Durham Police respond to report of man shot

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Durham Police responded to a shooting call Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Fayetteville Street, just south of the Durham Freeway.
Police said it appeared a man may have suffered a small caliber gunshot wound to the belly.
The injury does not appear to be life-threatening, police said.
EMS treated the man at a small strip shopping center, then transported him to a hospital.
There's no information on possible suspects.
The incident remains under investigation.
