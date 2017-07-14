Durham police search for cellphone robbers

Durham police investigators are trying to track down two men they say robbed a Metro PCS store at 1603 Guess Road.Two men walked into the store around 6:30 p.m. on July 5 and demanded money and phones at gunpoint. The men took off with an undisclosed amount of cash and phones.One suspect was described as a black man, 25 to 30 years old and 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. His face was covered with a black cloth. The second suspect was described as a black man, also 25 to 30 years old and 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He had long dreadlocks.Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.