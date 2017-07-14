NEWS

Durham police search for cellphone robbers

Durham police investigators are trying to identify two men suspected of robbing Metro PCS at 1603 Guess Road on July 5. (Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham police investigators are trying to track down two men they say robbed a Metro PCS store at 1603 Guess Road.

Two men walked into the store around 6:30 p.m. on July 5 and demanded money and phones at gunpoint. The men took off with an undisclosed amount of cash and phones.

One suspect was described as a black man, 25 to 30 years old and 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. His face was covered with a black cloth. The second suspect was described as a black man, also 25 to 30 years old and 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He had long dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
