Durham police chase ends with crash on 15-501, suspect at large

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Police are searching for the suspect who caused a police chase and a crash on 15-501 in Durham.

The incident occurred Saturday morning, on the bridge over I-40.

ABC11 crews on scene said officers were chasing the suspect when his car collided with another vehicle.

The suspect then took off into the woods.

No arrests have been made.

ABC11 was told the people in the hit car sustained minor injuries.

