Durham police seek 2 suspects in Smashburger robbery

(Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham police investigators are trying to identify a man and woman who robbed Smashburger at 2608 Erwin Road earlier this month.

The two entered the business around 10 p.m. on June 4. The man pointed a gun at employees and demanded money. The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

One suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, 180 to 200 pounds with light brown skin. He was wearing a black jacket with a hoodie, a black ski mask and blue jeans.



The second suspect was described as a black woman, 23 to 29 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall and approximately 100 pounds. She had curly brown hair on half of her head and the other half of her head was shaved/cut very short. She was wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator C. Robinson at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29415 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.



CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
