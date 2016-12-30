DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Durham police are searching for those behind three brazen early-morning robberies at businesses across the city.
Police said that about 3:30 a.m. Friday, someone drove a vehicle into the brick building of Sharky's Eat and 8 on Hillsborough Road. The glass front door was boarded back up and broken pieces of brick could be seen scattered on the sidewalk.
Police told ABC11 that a cash register was stolen, but it's unclear how much money was inside.
Then, about 5:55 a.m., officers were called to Ferguson Plumbing on East Lawson Street. Police said someone drove a car through the glass sliding front door, went inside, smashed the front counter, and pried open the cash drawers. Officers said very little money was taken.
3 smash and grab robberies this morning in Durham. Police say thieves drove car through front door, stole very little cash. What a mess! pic.twitter.com/532sMqN0BF— Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) December 30, 2016
Another smash and grab at Papa John's on New Hope Commons early Friday had Durham police investigating. ABC11's crew on the scene said a vehicle drove into the glass door there.
It's unclear whether any money was stolen.
Police are still investigating to see whether the cases are connected.
