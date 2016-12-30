NEWS

Durham Police seek clues in string of smash-and-grab business robberies
EMBED </>More News Videos

Cars were driven into buildings in three different businesses.

By
DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham police are searching for those behind three brazen early-morning robberies at businesses across the city.

Police said that about 3:30 a.m. Friday, someone drove a vehicle into the brick building of Sharky's Eat and 8 on Hillsborough Road. The glass front door was boarded back up and broken pieces of brick could be seen scattered on the sidewalk.

Police told ABC11 that a cash register was stolen, but it's unclear how much money was inside.

Then, about 5:55 a.m., officers were called to Ferguson Plumbing on East Lawson Street. Police said someone drove a car through the glass sliding front door, went inside, smashed the front counter, and pried open the cash drawers. Officers said very little money was taken.



Another smash and grab at Papa John's on New Hope Commons early Friday had Durham police investigating. ABC11's crew on the scene said a vehicle drove into the glass door there.

It's unclear whether any money was stolen.

Police are still investigating to see whether the cases are connected.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newssmash and grabdurham county newstheftDurham
(Copyright ©2016 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Raleigh Police arrest 2, seek 3rd in fatal hotel shooting
Durham DWI victim: Be smart, safe this New Year's Eve!
Trump Dismisses Russia Sanctions: 'Time for Our Country to Move On'
Experts Split on Effectiveness of Previous Russian Sanctions
More News
Top Stories
Woman killed in crash with NC trooper's SUV
Judge blocks law stripping Cooper of some powers
Raleigh Police arrest 2, seek 3rd in fatal hotel shooting
Woman's calmness during robbery may have saved lives
Durham DWI victim: Be smart, safe this New Year's Eve!
Raleigh ready for First Night
Suspect charged in connection with Durham man's murder
Show More
Border of North and South Carolina to shift on Jan. 1
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
Teen surprised with letter confirming U.S. citizenship
Shooting injures teen in Durham County
Owner of dogs shot by deputy at Home Depot speaks out
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
Woman killed in crash with NC trooper's SUV
Judge blocks law stripping Cooper of some powers
Woman's calmness during robbery may have saved lives
More Video