Durham Police seek help solving business armed robbery

Raw video from a robbery at Carolina Stained Glass in Durham.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham Police are seeking the public's help regarding an armed robbery Wednesday at Carolina Stained Glass at 3305 Guess Road.

Police said two men, one with a gun, entered the store about 3 p.m. and used duct tape to restrain a 59-year-old victim and a 76-year-old victim.

The suspects fled after taking cash and other items from the store and from the victims.

The first suspect was described as a black man, 30 to 40 years old and 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall with a slim build. He had a slight beard and long dreads that were contained in a colorful knit "slouchy beanie" hat.

The second suspect was described as a black man, 30 to 40 years old and 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

