Durham Police seek help solving business armed robbery

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Durham Police are seeking the public's help regarding an armed robbery Wednesday at Carolina Stained Glass at 3305 Guess Road.
Police said two men, one with a gun, entered the store about 3 p.m. and used duct tape to restrain a 59-year-old victim and a 76-year-old victim.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The suspects fled after taking cash and other items from the store and from the victims.
The first suspect was described as a black man, 30 to 40 years old and 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall with a slim build. He had a slight beard and long dreads that were contained in a colorful knit "slouchy beanie" hat.
The second suspect was described as a black man, 30 to 40 years old and 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was wearing glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a Typo